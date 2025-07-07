Air support called in as police were dispatched to a gun incident on a South Yorkshire street.

The National Police Air Service was called out on Saturday night, after police launched a search for a suspected man with a gun.

The National Police Air Service’s fixed wing aeroplane was sent up from East Midlands Airport to join the search, and was seen circling over Rotherham for around an hour while a police operation was ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star they had sent officers to the scene after a report of a man being seen with a gun.

They said: “At 9.58pm on Saturday (July 5) we responded to reports of a person with a firearm at Lindum Terrace.

“It is reported that a man was in possession of a firearm.

“Officers attended with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and recovered an airgun.”

They added a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The National Police Air Service confirmed they had helped police with the incident.

They told The Star: “At 10.36pm on SaturdayJuly 5 2025, a police aeroplane crew from NPAS East Midlands were deployed to the Rotherham area to assist South Yorkshire Police with a containment.”

They were in the air for one hour and one minute on the mission, they said.