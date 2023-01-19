A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Wigan dad, Liam Smith.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was in custody awaiting questioning from detectives. Liam Smith was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Wigan, close to where he lived, on the evening of Thursday, November 24, 2022. A post-mortem confirmed he had been shot and targeted with acid.

Police today said so far, four warrants and 28 premises searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry and they continue to appeal for anyone who may know anything to contact them. Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.

“This attack was a sickening display of violence that will not tolerated in Greater Manchester. Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.

An arrest was made in Sheffield today over the murder of Liam Smith (pictured)

“Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police. I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends.”

Following his’s death, Liam’s family issued a tribute saying: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party. He was the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle.”

Thousands of pounds have been donated in memory of a Wigan dad and businessman killed in a gun and acid attack. A GoFundMe fundraising page for Mr Smith’s family raised nearly £6,000 with dozens of donations made within a day of its launch.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should pass details onto Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Public Portal, or to 101 quoting incident number 910 of November 25, 2022.

