Serial driving offender from Doncaster is spared from jail after he triggered a high-speed police chase

A serial driving offender has narrowly been spared from prison after he fled from police and sparked a high-speed pursuit.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 9 how banned motorist Ashley Boden, aged 33, of Junction Road, Stainforth, was approached by police after they spotted his van in Stainforth with its hazard lights on and were making checks but Boden sped off at speeds of up to 75mph along residential streets.

Prosecuting barrister Ian West said Boden went along Church Road, Emerson Avenue, and East Lane and into a narrow single track before he fled into the rear of a property and out of the front door when he was detained by officers.

Boden, who has previous convictions for driving offences, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and to driving without insurance and without a licence after the incident in October, last year.

The judge – Recorder Benjamin Nolan KC – warned Boden: “You are on the edge of going to prison. There are alternatives proposed and I need to give thought to those alternatives.”

Industrial painter Boden has 17 convictions for 50 offences including driving with excess alcohol, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and insurance, and driving over the prescribed limit for drugs, according to Mr West.

Mr West conceded Boden’s latest offences came about because he had been working evenings to support his family and three children.

Recorder Nolan described Boden as having an ‘appalling record’ and he could have been sentencing him to 12 months of custody but the impact of this upon his family and three young children did not seem fair.

He subsequently sentenced Boden to 12 months of custody suspended for 12 months with a rehabilitation requirement and a thinking skills programme and he disqualified him from driving for two years.

