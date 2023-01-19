A body has been discovered inside a South Yorkshire community resource centre, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had been sent to the venue, and officials at the centre said it would not be open today as a result of the discovery.

A police spokesperson said officers were currently at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre on Doncaster Road, Dalton, Rotherham.

They said in a statement: "We were called at about 10.35am this morning (January 19) to reports the body of a man had been found inside the venue. The investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to determine what has happened.

A body has been found at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre. File picture shows a police van.

"If you have any information which may help our officers, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 274 of January 19 when you get in touch.

"You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/."

