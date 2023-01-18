One of the six men sought in connection with the murder of a South Yorkshire man has now been located, as the hunt for the five others continues.

Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road, Rotherham, at about 1.20am on January 1, 2022, and passed away a short time after.

A post mortem found he died of ‘catastrophic’ injuries as a result of being beaten, and he had also been stabbed.

Over a year after Mr Oruci’s death, South Yorkshire Police (SYP) launched an appeal on January 13, 2023 asking for the public's help to locate six men they want to speak to in connection with the ongoing murder investigation.

Police are asking for help to identify the men numbered 1 - 5 in the picture collage, in connection with the murder of Fatjon Oruci (right) in Rotherham on New Year's Day 2022. The men shown in the picture collage are: 1 - Korab Shahini 2 - Xhelal Kasa 3 - Unknown man 1 4 - Orgest Xhebexhiu 5 - Unknown man 2

A spokesperson for the force confirmed on Tuesday, January 17 that one of the men, Gazmend Shehu, has now been located. The hunt for the other five men wanted in connection with the murder of Mr Oruci continues, and SYP has released a picture of the quintet.

Police know the identities of three of the men – Korab Shahini, Xhelal Kasa and Orgest Xhebexhiu – and members of the public are being asked to help identify the other two.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Xhebexhiu, Kasa or Shahini recently, or knows where they may be staying. All three men are known to frequent Rotherham. We also wish to speak to anyone who believes they know the identity of the other two men.

“If you see any of the men pictured, please do not approach them but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where they might be, you can contact us via the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site (MIPP) or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 35 of 1 January 2022 when you get in touch.

You can find the dedicated appeal page at the MIPP website here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22C01-PO3