Flowers, cards, and balloons spelling ‘dad’ have been laid at the scene of a disturbance, following a death.

Lee Wesson was arrested and then taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting on Knoll Close, Stocksbridge, on Saturday (April 12).

Flowers and balloons have been placed at the scene of a fatal 'disturbance' in Stocksbridge where a Lee Wesson, 34, was fatally injured last week. | Charley Atkins

Tragically, Lee, who has been called a “loving father, son, brother, uncle and grandson” by his family, tragically passed away on Monday, April 14. He was 34.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

They are a 35-year-old woman, and two men aged 30 and 37, who were held on suspicion of attempted murder, plus a 30-year-old man who was held on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice

There have been no other updates from South Yorkshire Police since the force confirmed Lee’s death on April 16.

A card at the scene in Knoll Close is addressed to 'Pee Wee Herman - My Lee.' | Charley Atkins

Since the announcement, dozens of flowers bouquets and balloons have been piling up at the scene of the incident.

Photos of Lee with loved ones have been fixed to a fence at the scene in Knoll Close.

An unopened card with ‘Pee Wee Herman - My Lee’ is nestled between flowers alongside candles.

Balloons tied to the fence spell out ‘dad.’

A statement released by his family on April 16 reads: “Lee was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and grandson who will be sadly missed by many. As a family we request that our privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time."

Police say their investigation into Lee’s death continues.