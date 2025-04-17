Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in for "pleasant, quiet" Sheffield man who tragically died following a "disturbance" in Stocksbridge.

Lee Wesson was taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting on Knoll Close, Stocksbridge, on Saturday evening (April 12).

Tragically, Lee, who has been called a “loving father, son, brother, uncle and grandson” by his family, tragically passed away on Monday (April 14). He was 34.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Scores of tributes have been shared on social media after police released a photo of the young dad yesterday.

One reads: “RIP Lee, always pleasant and quiet. My thoughts are with all your family at this sad time. You’ll be missed by many.”

Another reads: “Love you Uncle Lee Lee, you’re looking beautiful up there.”

“Thanks for the memories love ya bro R.I.P Lee Wesson we going to miss you,” said another.

Several more Lee had “a lovely smile” and expressed that he was “always sound” for all the years they knew him.

A statement released by his family reads: “Lee was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and grandson who will be sadly missed by many. As a family we request that our privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time."

Police say their investigation into Mr Wesson’s death continues.

The force said: “We are continuing to appeal for any information that could help with our investigation.

“If you have information that you think may be relevant, you can pass this to us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 902 of 12 April 2025 when you get in touch.”

Police said in line with normal procedure, a referral has be made to the force's Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).