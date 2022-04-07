He was sat in a blue BMW when shots were fired at the car at around 6.45pm, with bullets penetrating the windscreen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash in Burngreave, Sheffield. His killer remains at large

Lamar was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medics could not be saved.

The young man has been described by his family as a “beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, cousin, and friend to many”.

In a statement issued after his death, his heartbroken relatives said: “Though you have gone in the physical, you live on through everyone that has been blessed and privileged by your presence. You will be truly missed.”

The police probe into the death has led to the recovery of the car believed to have been used by the gunman on the night of the drive-by shooting – a white Ford Fiesta, which was found torched in Darnall.

The vehicle, plus the car Lamar was in, have both been seized for forensic examination.

Detectives investigating the shooting are not linking it with any other incident but no other details about possible motives being investigated have been released.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin said: “I continue to work to reassure residents and the wider community that we are working round the clock with a team of dedicated officers to piece together the circumstances around what happened, and find those who are responsible for Lamar’s death.”

He added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about what happened, who may have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage of the incident or vehicles prior, or following the shooting.

“If you know something, please come forward and speak to us. If you are not comfortable doing so, please speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.