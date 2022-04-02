Family pay tribute as victim named following fatal shooting in Sheffield

A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday, March 29, after a 21-year-old man was shot at Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road.

Emergency services attended the scene at 6.45pm following reports that shots had been fired. The victim was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The man has now been named as Lamar Leroy Griffiths from Sheffield.

Lamar’s family have released a photograph of him and paid the following tribute: “Lamar Leroy Griffiths, a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, cousin, and friend to many.

“Though you have gone in the physical, you live on through everyone that has been blessed and privileged by your presence. You will be truly missed.”

Lamar’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information that may help with their enquiries into Lamar’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin said: “I continue to work to reassure residents and the wider community that we are working round the clock with a team of dedicated officers to piece together the circumstances around what happened, and find those who are responsible for Lamar’s death.

“We know that Lamar was sat inside a blue BMW, parked within the car wash when multiple shots were fired at the car.

“The offenders then fled the scene in a white Ford Fiesta, which we later recovered burnt out in Darnall.

“Enforcement action is underway; a warrant for a house search and arrest attempt was executed yesterday morning on Kashmir Gardens in Darnall as we continue to pursue all lines of enquiry.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about what happened, who may have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage of the incident or vehicles prior, or following the shooting.

“If you know something, please come forward and speak to us. If you are not comfortable doing so, please speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.