The man, whose age has not yet been disclosed, died after he was shot at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting at around 6.45pm and Lamar was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

A man shot dead in Burngreave, Sheffield, has been named locally as 'Lamar' (Photo: Rahmah Ghazali)

A murder investigation has been launched, with the car wash and and section of Burngreave Road between Kilton Hill and Catherine Road still sealed off and under police guard this afternoon.

A number of side streets are also cordoned off.

A blue BMW was seen at the crime scene yesterday with bullet holes in the windscreen and bonnet.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet disclosed whether any arrests have been made over the gun attack.

A number of tributes have been made to the murder victim online.

In a Facebook post, Aisha Gibson wrote: “Rest in peace Lamar, you was the kindest soul and your smile lit up any room.”

Fanwar Menzies added: “RIP Lamar.”

Amy Taylor posted: “RIP Lamar, will never ever forget you.”

Some residents in Burngreave have spoken of their shock at the fatal gun attack, but others said they are no longer surprised to hear about shootings, claiming serious incidents occur there too often.

It is expected that police patrols will be stepped up in the wake of the shooting.