Lamar Griffiths tragically died aged just 21 in March this year, after he was shot while inside a friend’s car at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road. Emergency services were called to the scene on March 29 at 6.45pm and Mr Griffiths was rushed to hospital but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died shortly afterwards.

He was not known to police and wasn’t the intended target of the bullet that ended his life. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. He had no criminal record, no criminal behaviour, and was not even ‘known to the police’.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with his death earlier this year but was not charged and the case has stalled, seven months on from the murder. Speaking in April, DCI Mick Hakin, leading the investigation, said: “We have been piecing together everything we have uncovered so far, but we are still keen for anyone who may know something – no matter how small they think that is – to get in contact with us so we can continue to determine what happened in the lead up to, and after, Lamar was killed.”

Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash in Burngreave, Sheffield

Earlier this year, Lamar’s mother, Monique, told The Star that she fears she may never get justice for her son. She said: “I personally don’t think I’m going to see a court date. I think the person who did it has left the country. But I just have to make peace with that.”

Monique has launched ‘Lamar’s Legacy’ in memory of her son. The organisation is a non-profit company with a mission to raise awareness of men’s mental health and prevent young men falling into gangs.