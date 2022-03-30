Bullet holes were visible in the windscreen and car bonnet when the car was forensically examined.

A man, 21, was shot dead at a car wash on Burngreave Road, Sheffield, last night (Photo: Rahmah Ghazali)

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to the Diamond Hand Car Wash business at 6.45pm yesterday and an injured young man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The getaway car used by the gunman was later found torched in Darnall.

Cordons are in place at a number of locations in the Burngreave area today and these are likely to remain in place until tomorrow while investigators carry out their work.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community. I want to reassure residents that a dedicated team of officers will be working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.

“In the meantime, patrols have increased in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to help you feel safe.”

DCI Hakin added: “So far, we know that the victim was sat inside a blue BMW, parked within the Diamond Car Wash when multiple shots were discharged at the motor vehicle.

“The offenders are believed to have left the scene in a white Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta was later found burned out in Darnall.

“I'm now eager to hear from anyone who has information about what happened, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which would be helpful to the investigation team.

“If you know something - I urge you to tell us. A family has lost a son. We are determined to get answers for them at this most horrendous time. If you are uncomfortable speaking to us directly, you can tell Crimestoppers what you know and you will remain completely anonymous.”