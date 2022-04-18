Detectives 'piecing together' all the information gathered after fatal shooting at Sheffield car wash
Detectives are 'piecing together' all the information gathered so far after a fatal shooting at a Sheffield car wash.
Lamar Leroy Griffiths was gunned down while he was sat in a blue BMW at the Diamond Hand Car Wash business on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, at 6.45pm on Tuesday, March 29.
Read More
Bullets fired from a passing car penetrated the windscreen, fatally injuring 21-year-old Lamar.
The car used in the drive-by was later found abandoned after being torched in the Darnall area.
Detectives investigating the murder arrested a 23-year-old Sheffield man on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
It has not yet been confirmed whether he has been charged or released after police questioning.
MORE: Burngreave murder probe: Community speaks of 'shock' and 'regret' after man shot dead at Sheffield car wash
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, leading the investigation, said: “We have been piecing together everything we have uncovered so far, but we are still keen for anyone who may know something – no matter how small they think that is – to get in contact with us so we can continue to determine what happened in the lead up to, and after, Lamar was killed.”
Earlier in the police probe, he said: “This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community. I want to reassure residents that a dedicated team of officers will be working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.”
MORE: Fatal shooting at Sheffield car wash “did not appear to be a random incident” as police “concerned” over public safety
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 774 of March 29.
Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.