Lady's Bridge: Emergency services called to Sheffield river after man allegedly enters water to escape police
A large emergency response, including fire engines and ambulances, was spotted on Lady’s Bridge over the River Don near West Bar yesterday (March 28), where officers were seen speaking with a figure in the water.
South Yorkshire Police has today confirmed the incident was over their attempts to arrest a man who allegedly entered the river to get away.
A spokesperson said: “Yesterday officers identified a man who was wanted for a number of offences.
“Officers tried to stop the man, who fled on foot, and in an attempt to evade police entered the river near to Lady’s Bridge.
“Officers, alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service worked to negotiate with the man and bring him to safety.
“The man was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of theft, and other matters.”
Aiden Boylin, aged 29, of no fixed address, was charged with eight counts of shoplifting and breach of court order in connection to the incident.