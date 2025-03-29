Rotherham robbery: Terrified woman threatened with iron bar by masked man in Parkgate newsagent robbery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene on Thursday evening after the the incident, which happened in a newsagent shop, and in which the robber is reported to have stolen cigarettes.
Police have issued a statement on the raid, and have also released a picture taken from a CCTV camera of a man that they would like to speak to as part of the investigation.
They said in the statement: “It is reported that on Thursday March 20, just before 5pm, a man wearing a balaclava entered Broad Street News in Parkgate, and threatened a woman with a metal bar.
“It is alleged that the man then stole several packets of cigarettes from the store before leaving the scene.
“Officers launched an investigation and are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they’d like to speak to and progress their enquiries.
“We understand that the photo is not as clear as we would like, but hopeful that if anyone knows this man, they would recognise him.”
The man is described as white, of a slim build, with medium length straight brown hair and a moustache.
Police want anyone with information to call them by calling 101 or via their website. They ask anyone getting in touch to quote incident number 693 of 20 March 2025.
You can also give information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.
Click here to sign up 👇