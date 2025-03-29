Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A masked robber with a moustache threatened a woman with an iron bar in a terrifying South Yorkshire shop robbery.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene on Thursday evening after the the incident, which happened in a newsagent shop, and in which the robber is reported to have stolen cigarettes.

Police have issued a statement on the raid, and have also released a picture taken from a CCTV camera of a man that they would like to speak to as part of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to this man in connection with their investigation: Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

They said in the statement: “It is reported that on Thursday March 20, just before 5pm, a man wearing a balaclava entered Broad Street News in Parkgate, and threatened a woman with a metal bar.

“It is alleged that the man then stole several packets of cigarettes from the store before leaving the scene.

“Officers launched an investigation and are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they’d like to speak to and progress their enquiries.

“We understand that the photo is not as clear as we would like, but hopeful that if anyone knows this man, they would recognise him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as white, of a slim build, with medium length straight brown hair and a moustache.

Police want anyone with information to call them by calling 101 or via their website. They ask anyone getting in touch to quote incident number 693 of 20 March 2025.

You can also give information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇