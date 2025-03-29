Watch: dramatic video shows Sheffield police car pursue suspects' motorbike from Ecclesall Road to Gleadless

This dramatic video shows police chasing two teenagers on a motorbike who were suspected of involvement in a car theft.

South Yorkshire Police were called out at just before 10pm on Thursday night, after reports reports of a Ford Focus being stolen from Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

The caller believed accompanying offenders made off on a motorcycle.

Video shows police pursue a suspect and pillion passenger on a motorbike across Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire PoliceVideo shows police pursue a suspect and pillion passenger on a motorbike across Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Video shows police pursue a suspect and pillion passenger on a motorbike across Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police said following a pursuit through Sheffield, out to Gleadless Road, a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger who attempted to evade officers were brought into police custody. They said officers from the roads proactive policing team and the roads policing group descended on the area, searching for the vehicle.

Police said they pursued the motorbike, which they described as being without a number plate, after requesting it to stop. They said it repeatedly went off road in attempt to escape.

It was finally brought to a halt using a ‘stinger’, a device rolled out across a road to slowly puncture the tyres, just before the rider could get to tram tracks. After attempting to flee in nearby grassland, two teenagers were arrested.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle. A woman, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

Police suspect the motorbike was stolen.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings described the incident as a demonstration of great teamwork between officers to intercept those ‘who use our roads to commit criminality’.

He said: “Those involved in criminality are more likely to take risks on our roads, and not only pose a risk to victims through their crimes, but also through the risks they are willing to take, driving dangerously.”

The police investigation is continuing.

