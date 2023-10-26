Kimberworth: Two more arrested in murder probe after man found fatally injured at Rotherham home
The man was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday morning.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two more people have been arrested, as part of a murder investigation launched following the death of a man in Rotherham yesterday.
Issuing an update today (Thursday, October 26, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police said a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The spokesperson continued: "Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth, Rotherham at 7.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 26, 2023) following reports of a man that had obtained serious injuries. The man was sadly pounced dead at the scene.
"A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested yesterday for suspicion of murder.
"They remain in police custody at this time."
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information which could assist officers is asked to police contact the force via our online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 153 of 25 October 2023 when you get in touch.
You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/