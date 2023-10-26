News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Kimberworth: Two more arrested in murder probe after man found fatally injured at Rotherham home

The man was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two more people have been arrested, as part of a murder investigation launched following the death of a man in Rotherham yesterday.

Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth, Rotherham at 7.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 26, 2023) following reports of a man that had obtained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth, Rotherham at 7.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 26, 2023) following reports of a man that had obtained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene
Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth, Rotherham at 7.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 26, 2023) following reports of a man that had obtained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Issuing an update today (Thursday, October 26, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police said a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued: "Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth, Rotherham at 7.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 26, 2023) following reports of a man that had obtained serious injuries. The man was sadly pounced dead at the scene.

"A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested yesterday for suspicion of murder.

"They remain in police custody at this time."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information which could assist officers is asked to police contact the force via our online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 153 of 25 October 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Related topics:PeopleHomeRotherhamKimberworthSouth Yorkshire Police