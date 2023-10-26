The man was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday morning.

Two more people have been arrested, as part of a murder investigation launched following the death of a man in Rotherham yesterday.

Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth, Rotherham at 7.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 26, 2023) following reports of a man that had obtained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Issuing an update today (Thursday, October 26, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police said a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested yesterday for suspicion of murder.

"They remain in police custody at this time."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information which could assist officers is asked to police contact the force via our online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 153 of 25 October 2023 when you get in touch.