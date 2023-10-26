Council grants of £350 are available to help flood-hit residents in Catcliffe and Treeton.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) says affected households also won’t have to pay any council tax until March 2024.

Government help is also available, with households affected by the flood able to claim up to £500 for help with immediate costs.

Flood-hit property owners will be able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding.

Around 250 properties in Catcliffe and Treeton were evacuated early on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall due to Storm Babet.

Water has now been pumped away, but council and Environment Agency pumps will remain ‘as a precaution’.

Rotherham Council has also organised buses to help residents get around, as services are still being affected by road closures.

Skips are available for residents in Catcliffe and Treeton, with council staff helping residents to clear furniture and household items.

A council spokesperson said: “Financial support to help residents impacted by Storm Babet is available from 25 October.

“This includes a £350 grant direct to each flooded household; a promise that those households do not have to pay any council tax from 21 October until at least the end of March next year.