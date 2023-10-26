£350 grants for Rotherham households affected by flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) says affected households also won’t have to pay any council tax until March 2024.
Government help is also available, with households affected by the flood able to claim up to £500 for help with immediate costs.
Flood-hit property owners will be able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding.
Around 250 properties in Catcliffe and Treeton were evacuated early on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall due to Storm Babet.
Water has now been pumped away, but council and Environment Agency pumps will remain ‘as a precaution’.
Rotherham Council has also organised buses to help residents get around, as services are still being affected by road closures.
Skips are available for residents in Catcliffe and Treeton, with council staff helping residents to clear furniture and household items.
A council spokesperson said: “Financial support to help residents impacted by Storm Babet is available from 25 October.
“This includes a £350 grant direct to each flooded household; a promise that those households do not have to pay any council tax from 21 October until at least the end of March next year.
“A rest centre has been established at Catcliffe Memorial Hall. Catcliffe Memorial Hall will be open from 9am today and it will be open throughout the day. Citizens Advice Rotherham, RotherFed and Voluntary Action Rotherham will be in attendance to offer support to residents who have been affected by the flooding. Council officers will also be on-hand to provide support to residents.”