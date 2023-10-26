The Viper Rooms Sheffield: Nightclub on Carver Street applies to extend last entry to 4am
The cocktail bar and nightclub has already extended its opening hours to 5am
The Viper Rooms on Carver Street extended its opening hours from 4am to 5am in June but did not alter the last admission time back then.
It has now applied to Sheffield City Council for permission to alter its licence again so people can be admitted until 4am, rather than 3am as at present.
The application was received by the council on October 5 and the deadline for any written representations is November 19.
The Viper Rooms opened on Carver Street in 2011 and in 2022 was given permission to expand, developing the second floor for use as a club with its own VIP area and smoking terrace.
It describes itself as a luxury cocktail bar and nightclub, and it runs cocktail-making masterclasses.