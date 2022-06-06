Killer still roaming streets more than three weeks after chef is stabbed to death in Sheffield park

The killer of an Italian chef is still roaming the streets more than three weeks after a knife attack in a Sheffield park.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:53 am

Carlo Giannini, aged 34, of Craddock Road, Arbourthorne, was found fatally stabbed in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, at 5am on Thursday, May 12.

A post-mortem examination established that he had been stabbed to death.

Carlo Giannini was stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, last month

It is believed that the pizza chef, originally from Italy but who worked in Broomhill, Sheffield, entered the park at 11.06pm on May 11.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 17, were both arrested on suspicion of murder earlier in the police probe before being released on bail.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Becky Hodgman said: “It’s essential we build up a clear picture of the activity in and around the park on the night of the 11 May and into the early hours of 12 May.”

Call 101 and quote incident number 122 of May 12.