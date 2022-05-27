Police have launched a murder investigation and are still hunting the killer of Sheffield pizza chef Carlo Giannini who was found dead in the park off City Road at 5am on May 12.

A post-mortem later concluded that the 34-year-old died of a stab wound.

Carlo Giannini was stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, last week

On Thursday (May 26), an inquest was launched into his death.

Sheffield Coroner’s Court heard how Carlo was born in April 1988 and lived on Craddock Road, not far from the park in which he was found dead.

He was single, the court heard, and was identified by his sister-in-law, who had to travel to the UK to identify him.

An interim hearing was set for July 22, when it is hoped a fixed date for the inquest can be made.

South Yorkshire Police this week released CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with the murder.

All the pictures, which appear to depict a number of different men, some of whom were on scooters or bikes, were captured around the park between 11.13pm and 3.09am on the night of the murder.

It is believed that the 34-year-old entered the park at 11.06pm but his movements up until his death are unknown.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Becky Hodgman, said: “It’s essential we build up a clear picture of the activity in and around the park on the night of the May 11 and into the early hours of May 12.

“We are looking to speak to those pictured as potential witnesses to the most serious of crimes. If you recognise yourself or someone you know in the images, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Two people have been arrested so far in connection with Mr Giannini’s death. A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are both currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

If you have any information which could assist officers, contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of May 12. You can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K04-PO1.