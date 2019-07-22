Killer on the run after young man is stabbed to death in Sheffield
A killer is on the run today after a young man was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
Detectives launched a murder probe after a 21-year-old man, named locally as Lewis Bagshaw, was stabbed to death in the city last night.
He was found injured in Piper Crescent, Longley, at 10.15pm and was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his chest.
Medics battled to save him, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
South Yorkshire Police said no arrests have yet been made over the murder.
The force has not revealed whether the stabbing was a random or targeted attack.
A cordon remains in place in Piper Crescent and forensic work is under way as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder, including where the knife attack occurred.
Door-to-door enquiries are being carried out and neighourhood policing officers have been deployed to the city estate.
South Yorkshire Police said: “There are local neighbourhood officers in the area today and they will be there in to the evening too, to provide reassurance and for residents to speak to, should they have any concerns.“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish where the incident occurred and forms part of enquiries this morning.”
Anyone with information should call call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,085 of July 21.