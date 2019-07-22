Man killed in knife attack in Sheffield named
A man stabbed to death in Sheffield has been named locally this morning as tributes pour in.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found injured in Piper Crescent, Longley, at 10.15pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his chest and pronounced dead a short time later.
A murder probe is under way, with detectives working on establishing the circumstances surrounding the knife attack and where exactly it occurred.
A police cordon remains in place in Piper Crescent this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim’s family is aware of the fatal stabbing and relatives are being supported by specialist officers.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, Debbie Green said: “RIP young man you was such a lovely kid, thinking of all the family.”
Chezsta Japablo added: “Rest in paradise cuzzy. No words will describe the pain I feel for your loss or bring you back. I just want to know who’s done this to you.”
Hannah Shepherd said: “Devastating news - condolences to his family and friends. How many people have to be taken before something is seriously done?”
Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice said: "Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and where it occurred."A cordon remains in place around the area as a team of detectives and forensic officers carry out enquiries and speak to residents."Local neighbourhood officers will also be in the area today, for your reassurance, and to speak to should you have any concerns."I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious. If you have any information please don't hesitate to contact us.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.