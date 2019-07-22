LONGLEY MURDER: Everything known so far about fatal stabbing in Sheffield
As detectives continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in Sheffield, here is everything known so far.
- Emergency services were called to Piper Crescent, Longley, at 10.15pm yesterday to treat a seriously injured man.
- The 21-year-old’s body has not yet been formally identified by his family but the murder victim has been named locally as Lewis Bagshaw.
- Lewis was treated for stab wounds to his chest and was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
- His family is being supported by specialist police officers as detectives investigate his murder.
- Detectives are said to be trying to establish the ‘exact circumstances surrounding the incident and where it occurred’.
- A police cordon remains in place this morning as enquiries continue in and around Piper Crescent.
- Forensic work is under way and door-to-door enquiries are being carried out.
- No arrests have yet been made.
- Local neighbourhood policing officers have been deployed to Longley to speak to residents concerned about the death.
- Flowers have been left in Piper Crescent this morning by heartbroken mourners, including family members, who visited the street.
- Tributes have also been paid to Lewis online, including one from Debbie Sheedy, who said: “Fly safe young man, you will be sadly missed by all who knew you. And the gap you have left is massive.
“Your nan idolized you - her face lit up like a star when speaking of you.”
- Detectives want to hear from anyone in the Longley area last night who saw or heard anything suspicious.
- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. Quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.