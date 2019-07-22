Investigation launched into serious collision in Sheffield

An investigation has been launched into a collision in Sheffield which left a man and woman seriously injured.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 12:48

Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jordanthorpe Parkway crash at 1.45pm on Saturday, July 13.

CRIME: Sheffield murder victim screamed ‘help’ and knocked on doors after being stabbed near Longley Park

Jordanthorpe Parkway

A blue Ford Fiesta and a black Hyundai Matrix were both travelling in the direction of Coal Aston when the collision occurred.

Read More

Read More
Man killed in first fatal stabbing in Sheffield this year

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The driver of the Hyundai Matrix – an 82-year-old man – was taken to the Northern General Hospital with serious injuries along with his 74-year-old female passenger.

They both remain in hospital today.

LATEST: Man killed in knife attack in Sheffield named

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 467 of July 13.