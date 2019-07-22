Investigation launched into serious collision in Sheffield
An investigation has been launched into a collision in Sheffield which left a man and woman seriously injured.
Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jordanthorpe Parkway crash at 1.45pm on Saturday, July 13.
A blue Ford Fiesta and a black Hyundai Matrix were both travelling in the direction of Coal Aston when the collision occurred.
The driver of the Hyundai Matrix – an 82-year-old man – was taken to the Northern General Hospital with serious injuries along with his 74-year-old female passenger.
They both remain in hospital today.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 467 of July 13.