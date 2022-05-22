Carlo Giannini, aged 34, who was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield and worked as a chef, was found stabbed to death in a city park on Thursday, May 12.
Two arrests have been made so far, with two teenagers – one aged 17 and the other 18 – quizzed over the stabbing.
Carlo’s body was found by a member of the public in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.
The park was cordoned off for days, with police officers guarding the crime scene while forensic experts thoroughly examined the area.
Detectives trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Carlo’s death released CCTV images captured at around 11.05pm on Wednesday, May 11 – around six hours before his body was found – as he entered Manor Fields Park.