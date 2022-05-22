Killer of Sheffield chef still walking streets – 10 days after discovery of body

The killer of a Sheffield chef is still walking the streets – 10 days after a fatal stabbing in the city.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 9:42 am

Carlo Giannini, aged 34, who was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield and worked as a chef, was found stabbed to death in a city park on Thursday, May 12.

Read More

Read More
Manor Fields Park murder: Tribute paid to "cheerful and funny" Carlo Giannini st...

Two arrests have been made so far, with two teenagers – one aged 17 and the other 18 – quizzed over the stabbing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Carlo Giannini was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, last week

They were both bailed pending further enquiries.

Carlo’s body was found by a member of the public in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.

MORE: Manor Fields murder: Killing latest in series of violence incidents on Sheffield estate

The park was cordoned off for days, with police officers guarding the crime scene while forensic experts thoroughly examined the area.

Detectives trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Carlo’s death released CCTV images captured at around 11.05pm on Wednesday, May 11 – around six hours before his body was found – as he entered Manor Fields Park.

Anyone in the area at that time is urged to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 122 of May 12.