Exclusive:Killer Michael James to discover his fate today after fatal stabbing of Bradley Hollis
Bradley Hollis was just 35-years-old when he was killed in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 15, 2025), jurors convicted Michael James, 45, of Mr Hollis’ murder, following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Violence flared in the home James shared with his ex-girlfriend, Zara Tolley.
Their children were asleep upstairs in the property when he carried out the attack on Mr Hollis.
Ms Tolley began seeing Mr Hollis after she and James ended their decade-long relationship.
But James, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, continued living at the family home with his ex and their children.
During the course of the trial, the jury of six men and six women heard how before the stabbing, James had hit his ex her over the head with a vodka bottle as the pair rowed about Ms Tolley messaging Mr Hollis.
Mr Hollis arrived at the property and violence flared.
James is set to learn his fate later today when Judge Graham Reeds KC will sentence him for manslaughter along with a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.