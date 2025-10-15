This is Michael James, the 45-year-old man who was found guilty this afternoon of killing a love rival, as his children slept upstairs.

James appeared emotionless as the jury of six men and six women found him not guilty of the murder of Bradley Hollis, but guilty of his manslaughter, earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, October 15, 2026).

They returned a unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating for 13 hours and 42 minutes, at the conclusion of a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in an incident at a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025.

James carried out the attack at the home he shared with ex-girlfriend Zara Tolley, and their children.

The children were present at the property as James stabbed Mr Hollis to death in a physical altercation lasting less than two minutes.

James will now be sentenced for Mr Hollis’ manslaughter, along with an additional charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place, during a hearing scheduled to take place at the same court tomorrow (Thursday, October 16, 2025).

Speaking after James was found guilty, Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) for the investigation, said: "I hope the conclusion of this trial will help bring Bradley's loved ones some closure knowing that the person responsible for his death has been held accountable for his actions.

Bradley Hollis | Submit

"James inflicted devastating injuries to Bradley before fleeing the scene in a cowardly attempt to avoid facing the consequences of his violent behaviour.

"My thoughts remain with Bradley's family - I hope this verdict will provide some comfort in this difficult time."

During the course of the trial, the jury heard from pathologist Dr Charles Wilson who said Mr Hollis suffered a fatal wound to his heart, inflicted with sufficient “force” to cut through breast bone.

The other stab wounds were on his left shoulder and rib cartilage.

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics who tried to save Mr Hollis’ life, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The court heard how Ms Tolley and James ended their relationship last year, but James continued living at the family home.

Ms Tolley subsequently began a physical relationship with Mr Hollis.

Tensions about the relationship began to simmer between Ms Tolley and James, due to social services stipulating Mr Hollis was not permitted to visit the family home after he allegedly assaulted Ms Tolley.

The jury were read messages sent from Mr James to Ms Tolley in the weeks leading up to Mr Hollis’ death.

One such message read: “I’m telling you now, if that w****r comes anywhere near my kids, I’ll kill you both. And don’t think I won’t because I will.”

Prosecutor Richard Thyne KC told the jury that James also had a history of being domestically abusive towards Ms Tolley.

Whilst giving evidence, James himself admitted to hitting Ms Tolley over the head with a vodka bottle, in the hours before Mr Hollis was killed.

The court heard how James carried out the attack on Ms Tolley after the pair rowed about her sending messages to Mr Hollis.

He subsequently locked her in the house, taking the keys and her phone with him, before heading to an outbuilding where he watched the comings and goings at the family home - and listened to the audio from within it - using a doorbell camera app.