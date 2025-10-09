A man accused of murdering a love rival has denied being jealous or simmering with anger, telling jurors he did not “deliberately stab him” - claiming the victim may have been injured while they were “tusseling.”

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died during an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Michael James is accused of murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place, both of which he denies.

He has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since September 30.

Mr James, 45, told jurors yesterday that he got a knife from the kitchen as a “deterrent” but did not “deliberately” stab Mr Hollis.

Murder accused armed himself with knife as a “deterrent”

He said he was in possession of the knife when Mr Hollis entered the property and attacked him from behind, resulting in the pair “tusseling.”

Mr James says Mr Hollis “knocked him,” causing him to fall over onto his “backside where the knife was.”

“And then the next minute, Bradley’s come down, come on top of me,” said Mr James.

Mr James’ barrister, Nicholas Rhodes KC, asked him: “We’ve heard from pathologists about the injuries and how they were inflicted…were you aware of the knife going in and out of his body?”

“No,” replied Mr James.

Continued Mr Rhodes: “Can you remember what you were doing with the knife while you were tusseling?”

“All I can think is when you’re tusseling you’re throwing your arms about so he could have been hit,” Mr James told the jury.

Mr Rhodes asked: “Did you deliberately stab him with the knife at any point?”

“No,” replied Mr James.

He also told jurors that much of the incident was a “blur” and it “happened that fast.”

When asked what his “intention” was when he took the knife from a kitchen drawer, Mr James said: “As a deterrent, as if to say: ‘I’ve got a knife, just leave it, you’re not supposed to be here’.”

The court heard how the incident took place at the family home of Mr James and Zara Tolley.

The pair had been in a relationship of around 10 years, during which time they had two children, when it came to an end in May 2024.

Mr James told the jury he found out about Ms Tolley and Mr Hollis’ physical relationship when he found them together at his flat.

During their relationship, it is claimed Ms Tolley was mistreated by Mr Hollis, resulting in social services becoming involved and him not being allowed contact with her children.

Mr James and Ms Tolley did not rekindle their relationship, but Mr James continued living at the family home.

On the night leading up to the fatal incident, Ms Tolley and Mr James were allegedly at the property drinking together.

During his evidence, Mr James admitted hitting Ms Tolley over the “back of the head” with a vodka bottle and punching her a number of times, after the pair argued about her having contact with Mr Hollis.

Mr James subsequently took Ms Tolley’s phone, left the property and locked the door behind him, before heading towards Rivelin Valley Park.

He used his phone to check his CCTV, which was being live streamed from the family home, and also picked up audio from within the house.

The jury had previously been told that Ms Tolley arranged for Mr Hollis, who was living in the Worksop area, to be brought to the property in a taxi.

In response, Mr James said he went to the property, knowing Mr Hollis was “two minutes behind” him.

He told jurors he began arguing with Ms Tolley, who indicated that Mr Hollis was going to “kill” him.

“She said ‘Bradley’s two minutes away and he’s going to get you’,” Mr James said.

“She says ‘he’s going to kill you’ so I armed myself with a knife,” Mr James told jurors.

He said he had planned to tell Mr Hollis to “do one” and that he “wasn’t supposed to be here.”

Defendant denies being jealous or “simmering” with anger leading up to victim’s death

Duringcross-examination, Richard Thyne KC, prosecuting, asked Mr James about the suggestion Mr Hollis inadvertently came by stab wounds when he “fell on to” him, with significant force enough to cause the fatal injury - with the knife penetrating his sternum, liver and heart.

Asked Mr Thyne: “But he didn’t fall on to you, did he?”

Mr James replied: “He came at me.”

“He didn’t fall ‘on to you’,” continued Mr Thyne.

Mr James replied: “I can’t remember, all I know is he came at me.”

Asked Mr Thyne: “You’re not saying he fell on to you?”

Mr James replied by saying: No,” to which Mr Thyne responded: “Thank you.”

Mr Thyne also suggested Mr James was “simmering” with anger in the minutes leading up to the fatal incident.

“You were really angry,” said Mr Thyne.

Mr James replied: “I wasn’t really angry, but I was angry with Zara for bringing Bradley to the house.”

Continued Mr Thyne: “How angry do you need to be to smash a vodka bottle over your ex-partner’s head?”

Mr James replied: “I was peed off because she was still in contact with Bradley after social services had told her.”

Asked Mr Thyne: “What were you thinking when you hit her with the bottle?”

He replied: “A moment of madness…I didn’t mean to smash her over the head if that’s what you mean.”

“I think I just wanted to scare her.”

“Were you jealous?” asked Mr Thyne.

Mr James replied: “No, I told her multiple times, if she wanted to be with Bradley, go be with Bradley, and leave my children alone.”

He also denied accusing Ms Tolley of cheating, but Mr Thyne referred him to messages he had sent near to the time of Mr Hollis’ death.

Mr James accepted he had accused her of cheating, but told jurors he was referring to “when we were in a relationship.”

Asked Mr Thyne: “You were still jealous, weren’t you?”

Replied Mr James: “No I wasn’t.”

Mr Thyne also referred Mr James to a number of messages he sent Ms Tolley during the beginning of this year, in which he threatened to kill them both.

In one such message, Mr James said Mr Hollis deserved to be “dead in a box, or better still, burnt.”

Mr James put the messages down to “bravado” and claimed they were “empty words.”

In response to suggestions his threats were getting progressively “more graphic,” Mr James told jurors: “I was being vindictive.”

Mr Thyne also asked Mr James about how much he can remember about his actions in the house, and his suggestion there are parts of what happened he cannot recall.

“Are you using that as an excuse for not remembering stabbing him?” asked Mr Thyne.

He replied: “No, I’m not.”

Mr James told jurors that when he left the property following the incident, he did not realise Mr Hollis was in any way injured.

Mr Thyne asked Mr James why, if he considered Mr Hollis to pose a threat to his children, he left without checking on them and why he took the only means of calling the emergency services with him in the form of a phone Ms Tolley was using - along with the knife used to inflict the fatal wounds.

“Because they were asleep in bed,” responded Mr James.

“The reason you left the house is because you knew Bradley could never pose a risk to anyone again, didn’t you?”

“No,” replied Mr James.

In his final question to the defendant, Mr Thyne asked him: “It was job done for you, wasn’t it, you’d done to him exactly what you’d been threatening to?”

Mr James replied: “No.”

Mr James, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, denies murdering Mr Hollis along with a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The trial, which is expected to conclude next week, continues.