Man stabbed to death by love rival in Sheffield knife attack, murder trial told

A Sheffield man died after being stabbed in his heart by a love rival, the jury in a murder trial has been told.

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died during an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Michael James is accused of Mr Hollis’ murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place, both of which he denies.

He has today (Tuesday, September 30, 2025) gone on trial at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading not guilty.

35-year-old Bradley Hollis (pictured inset) died in a property in Barlow Drive in the Stannington area of Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025, after being fatally stabbed | Submit/National World

Jurors have been told that Mr James, 45, claims that Mr Hollis “must have inadvertently stabbed himself” during the course of the violence that unfolded during a brief tussle lasting for one minute and 51 seconds.

But prosecutor Richard Thyne KC said it is the Crown’s case that the three stab wounds Mr Hollis suffered in his final moments - along with “defensive” slash wounds to his “upper limbs and face” - were inflicted by Mr James, making him guilty of murder.

He told the jury that during the course of the trial they may hear arguments advanced on Mr James’ behalf claiming that his actions on the night were self defence.

The prosecutor added, however, such a defence can only succeed for someone who has used “reasonable force” in order to defend themselves.

“The prosecution case is inflicting multiple injuries with a knife and leaving someone on the floor to die, as well as removing the only means for calling an ambulance could never ever be reasonable and that’s why the defendant can’t bring himself to admit that he stabbed and slashed at Bradley so many times,” he said.

The court heard how the scene for the violence which cost Mr Hollis his life was the family home of Mr James, Zara Tolley and her four children.

Opening the prosecution case, the prosecutor said Mr James and Ms Tolley had been in a relationship for around 10 to 11 years, during which they had two children, and had planned to marry in 2024.

However, instead of marrying, the pair split up last year, but Mr James continued living at the family home, until the date of the fatal incident.

During 2024, Ms Tolley also entered into a new relationship with Mr Hollis.

The prosecutor characterised both of the relationships as “unhealthy,” with both men arrested for violence towards Ms Tolley in separate incidents.

Mr James, the jury was told, attacked Ms Tolley during a family event, and was alleged to be responsible for a deterioration in both her “mental health and physical cleanliness,” according to evidence provided by her sister.

It was claimed Ms Tolley was also believed to have been mistreated by Mr Hollis, who was alleged to have thrown a hammer through the window of the family home, and to have assaulted her in Blackpool, with the latter incident resulting in social services becoming involved.

“It was against that backdrop that the jealous, controlling and sometimes violent nature of both men formed a catalyst for what was to occur,” explained the prosecutor.

The jury were read messages sent from Mr James to Ms Tolley in the weeks leading up to Mr Hollis’ death.

One such message read: “I’m telling you now, if that w****r comes anywhere near my kids, I’ll kill you both. And don’t think I won’t because I will.”

Jurors heard that in the hours leading up to the early-hours attack, Ms Tolley was home with Mr James, and was exchanging messages with Mr Hollis.

“She described he snatched the phone from her, demanding to know who she had been messaging. He threw the phone from the upstairs window, and also assaulted her a number of times, punching her a number of times and hitting her over the head with a bottle,” the prosecutor said.

Mr James subsequently took Ms Tolley’s phone, left the property and locked the door behind him.

He observed events at the property using live footage on the property’s doorbell camera, watching from an outbuilding at Rivelin Valley Park, the court heard.

Jurors heard that Ms Tolley subsequently escaped from the property, and went to a nearby friend’s house, while a taxi was called to bring Mr Hollis to the house.

Ms Tolley and her friend were waiting for Mr Hollis when Mr James returned to the property a matter of minutes before Mr Hollis was due to arrive.

A scuffle ensued between the two men after Mr Hollis entered the property through the living room window, the jury has been told.

Both of the eye witnesses, Ms Tolley and her friend, described Mr James and Mr Hollis fighting with their fists, with neither man initially taking the upper hand.

The prosecutor said both eye-witnesses watched as Mr James took a knife from the kitchen, following which Mr Hollis suffered a number of stab and slash wounds.

Bradley Hollis was just 35-years-old when he was fatally stabbed during an incident at a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington on March 16, 2025 | Submit

Pathologist Dr Charles Wilson said Mr Hollis suffered a fatal wound to his heart, inflicted with sufficient force to cut through rib bone.

The jury were told they are set to hear from Dr Wilson, who has described Mr James’ claim that the fatal wound was caused when Mr Hollis “effectively impaled” himself on the knife as being “implausible.”

Mr James has admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the injuries caused to Ms Tolley.

He denies one count of murder, and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The trial continues.