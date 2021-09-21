The bodies of Terri Harris, aged 35, her 13-year-old son John, 11-year-old daughter Lacey and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, 11, who had been on a sleepover, were discovered in a house on Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remained in custody last night, with police not seeking anyone else in connection with the killings.

A fundraising appeal has been set up to help the victims’ families, with more than £11,000 having been donated as of this morning.

Police are today continuing to investigate the Killamarsh tragedy, which left three children and a woman dead (pic: SWNS)

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects at a vigil in Killamarsh yesterday as detectives investigating the murder continued to piece together exactly what happened.