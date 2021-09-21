Killamarsh tragedy: drone video shows huge police cordon still in place as murder probe enters third day
This drone footage shows the large police cordon which remains in place as police continue to investigate the Killamarsh tragedy today.
The bodies of Terri Harris, aged 35, her 13-year-old son John, 11-year-old daughter Lacey and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, 11, who had been on a sleepover, were discovered in a house on Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remained in custody last night, with police not seeking anyone else in connection with the killings.
A fundraising appeal has been set up to help the victims’ families, with more than £11,000 having been donated as of this morning.
Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects at a vigil in Killamarsh yesterday as detectives investigating the murder continued to piece together exactly what happened.
Jason Bennett, the father of John and Lacey, and Charlie Gent, the father of Connie, both paid emotional tributes to their children in Facebook posts yesterday.