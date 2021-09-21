Killamarsh tragedy: Photo gallery shows community mourning deaths as hundreds attend candlelit vigil

Last night at around 6:30 pm, the Killamarsh community held a candlelit vigil at Baker Park, close to Chandos Crescent.

Around 300 people gathered at the park, which is just a few yards away from the police cordon in Killamarsh.

Many people placed candles around a post in the centre of the park in memory of Terri Harris; her children Lacey Bennett and John Paul Bennett; and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.

Residents were in tears as the pastor of Killamarsh Church on the Street, David Taylor, led them in prayer.

Officers were called to Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning, where they discovered the bodies of 35-year-old Terri; Lacey, 11; John Paul, 13; and Connie, also 11.

A 31-year-old man from Killamarsh has been arrested on suspicion of their murder and remains in police custody.

