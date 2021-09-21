KILLAMARSH BREAKING: Man arrested over four murders taken to hospital with ‘self inflicted’ stab wounds
A man arrested over the murders of a woman, her two children and one of their friends on a sleepover, was taken to hospital with stab wounds after his arrest.
Police were called to a property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am on Sunday morning amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.
Lacey Bennett, 11, and John Paul Bennett, 13, died alongside their mum, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 12:02
- The man arrested over the four murders was hospitalised with self-inflicted stab wounds
- The third child victim was named in a police statement yesterday
- Police have been sighted searching woodland near the crime scene
- The mourning father of two of the victims has left a touching floral tribute at the scene
New drone footage shows police activity at crime scene
Grandparents of two child victims speak of their ‘heartbreak’
The grandparents of two children found dead in a house along with their mother and another child in Killamarsh have spoken of their ‘heartbreak’, as they burst into tears at the site of the tragedy.
Fundraiser raised to cover funeral costs
A fundraiser has been launched to help Jason Bennett pay for the funeral of his two children.
It has already raised more than £13,000 and has a target of £20,000.
Around 300 people have gathered for a vigil in a park a few hundred yards from the police cordon in Killamarsh.
Many took turns to place candles around a post in the centre of a park a few hundred metres from where Terri Harris was found dead with her children, John Paul and Lacey - and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.
Others brought flowers and teddy bears.
And some at the vigil were in tears as the pastor of Killamarsh Church on the Street, David Taylor, led them in a prayer.
Mr Taylor said: “I’m not enjoying today. It’s a very sad today but it’s absolutely incredible that so many people have joined us tonight.
“What do you say at time like this? It’s so difficult.”
The pastor said: “I can’t give you any answers. I don’t have the answers. But each one of you is here to remember four people who are no longer with us.
“And it is a day that we’ll all remember because this doesn’t happen in Killamarsh. But it has.
“Some of you know the family; some of you know the children; some of you will have never seen them before. But you’re all here to show your respect.
“On behalf of the family I just say ‘thank you’.
Community to hold candlelit vigil at 6.30pm this evening
The Killamarsh community is planning to hold a candlelit vigil at Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, at 6.30pm today.
A message on a local Facebook page reads: “I have spoken to the police regarding a vigil, something a number of people have asked about.
“They are OK with it and at the moment Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, seems the best place.
“Access, at the moment, will need to be from the Bungalows or off Walford road walking a short distance along the old canal path and down into the park.
“I have suggested a start time of 6.30pm for an hour. By all means bring candles.”
Third child victim named as Connie Gent, aged 11
This afternoon Derbyshire Police Chief Constable Rachel Swann named the third child victim as Connie Gent, aged 11.
Tributes paid to mum Terri Harris
Tributes have been paid to mum Terri Harris after a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering her and three children in Killamarsh.
Terri’s friend Claire Greensmith paid tribute to her, writing: “R.I.P to a dear friend and her babies Terri Harris. I can’t believe what has happened. Stay safe hun, you and your babies.”
And others expressed their devastation over the deaths, with an old school friend saying: “I haven’t seen Terri since School. She was always a lovely person I’m so sorry.”
Killamarsh tragedy: Everything we know so far as murder probe continues after four people found dead
A murder investigation is continuing after four people died in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.
