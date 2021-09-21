As of this morning, over £11,000 had been donated to an online fundraising page set up in the wake of the Killamarsh tragedy.

The bodies of Terri Harris, aged 35, her 13-year-old son John, 11-year-old daughter Lacey and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, 11, who had been on a sleepover, were discovered in a house in Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash is pouring in to help the families of the four victims killed in Killamarsh last weekend

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

In response to the tragedy, an online appeal was launched on the Go Fund Me website to help the families of the four murder victims.

Cassie Perry, who launched the appeal, said: “I’m starting a fundraiser to help Jason Bennett and the family of Connie Gent at this devastating time - I don’t personally know the families but I wanted to do my part as a human being and help however I could.

“For those who may not have heard this tragic news, Jason’s two little angels Lacey and John, their mother Terri and friend Connie Gent were all taken from the world yesterday (Sunday).

“Can we all pull together to ensure Jason and Connie’s family are overwhelmed with support and love at this hugely difficult time.

“If for any reason you are not able to donate, please please please show your support in other ways by sharing this fundraiser so we can gain as much support as possible.

“All funds will be given to the families as a contribution towards the funerals and memorials of their loved ones. Any additional funds above the cost of their funerals will also be given to the families. I will be enlisting them as a beneficiary to this fundraiser.”

Hundreds attended a community vigil in Killamarsh yesterday as detectives investigating the murder continued to piece together exactly what happened.

Jason Bennett, the father of John and Lacey, and Charlie Gent, the father of Connie, both paid emotional tributes to their children in Facebook posts yesterday.