Killamarsh tragedy: Grandparents of two children killed speak of their heartbreak
The grandparents of two children found dead in a house along with their mother and another child in Killamarsh have spoken of their 'heartbreak', as they burst into tears at the site of the tragedy.
Debbie and Trevor Bennett named the children as John-Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11. They were found alongside their mother, Terri Harris and a fourth victim, believed to be a friend of Lacey's.
Describing them as "the most well-mannered children you would ever meet", they said they were just "devastated".
Speaking outside the house where the bodies were found, they said: "They always remembered their manners, always please and thank you."
Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house on Chandos Crescent at around 7.25am on Sunday and found the bodies of four people. A murder inquiry has been launched and one man is in custody.
The children's father Jason Bennett was also visibly distraught as he laid flowers at the police cordon around the property.
Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I'm broken, I just want to kiss my babies.
"I just want to kiss them and hold them. TikTok Queen and my beautiful boy, they were beautiful."
Flowers have also built up there as the day has progressed.
Among the first were those left by Jason.
On a bunch of flowers left for daughter Lacey, he wrote: “To Lacey, my Tik Tok queen. Lost without you. Look after your big brother and don't wind him up."
A second bunch, for his son, John, he said: “To John, my beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me.”