Killamarsh tragedy: Grandparents of two children killed speak of their heartbreak

Debbie and Trevor Bennett named the children as John-Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11. They were found alongside their mother, Terri Harris and a fourth victim, believed to be a friend of Lacey's.

Describing them as "the most well-mannered children you would ever meet", they said they were just "devastated".

Speaking outside the house where the bodies were found, they said: "They always remembered their manners, always please and thank you."

Debbie and Trevor Bennett, the grandparents of two of the victims, speaking to the media at the scene in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where four people were found dead at a house on Sunday. Derbyshire Police said a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Killamarsh. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house on Chandos Crescent at around 7.25am on Sunday and found the bodies of four people. A murder inquiry has been launched and one man is in custody.

The children's father Jason Bennett was also visibly distraught as he laid flowers at the police cordon around the property.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I'm broken, I just want to kiss my babies.

Jason Bennett (blue top) father of two of the children seen at the scene at Chandos Crescent, in Derbyshire, Sep 20 2021.

"I just want to kiss them and hold them. TikTok Queen and my beautiful boy, they were beautiful."

Flowers have also built up there as the day has progressed.

Among the first were those left by Jason.

On a bunch of flowers left for daughter Lacey, he wrote: “To Lacey, my Tik Tok queen. Lost without you. Look after your big brother and don't wind him up."