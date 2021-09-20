Tributes paid to mum Terri Harris after man is arrested on suspicion of murdering her and three children in Killamarsh

Lacey and John Bennett died alongside their mum and a friend in Killamarsh.

Terri Harris, who worked as a care assistant in Dinnington, Rotherham, has been named locally as one of four people found dead in a property on Chandos Crescent after reports of concern for the safety of those inside a house on the street yesterday morning.

Terri is believed to have been found dead alongside her children Lacey and John as well as Lacey’s best friend.

Terri’s children were named by their father, Jason Bennett, in a heartbreaking Facebook post in which he said the loss of his children had ‘absolutely broken’ his heart into ‘a million pieces’.

Tributes are continuing to be left in Killamarsh as police investigate the murders of four people. Picture by Brian Eyre.

Terri’s friend Claire Greensmith paid tribute to her, writing: “R.I.P to a dear friend and her babies Terri Harris. I can't believe what has happened. Stay safe hun, you and your babies.”

And others expressed their devastation over the deaths, with an old school friend saying: “I haven’t seen Terri since School. She was always a lovely person I’m so sorry.”

Police have yet to disclose the nature of the incident, but say they will be in the area “for some time.”

One man has been arrested and Derbyshire Constabulary say they are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident, which is being treated as murder.

The crime scene remains cordoned off and under police guard today.