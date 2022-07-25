The 37-year-old suspect was arrested and quizzed over a shooting on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor which was carried out on Friday, July 15.

South Yorkshire Police said today that the suspect has been bailed pending further enquiries and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A man has been arrested over a double shooting in Sheffield

Violence flared on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield, on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, with police called to the scene at around 7pm after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

The force subsequently confirmed that two men had been injured during the incident, one of whom suffered ‘life-altering injuries’. He is 36.

The man who was less seriously injured is 48.

Batemoor residents spoke of their shock and horror at the incident, with one describing the distressing moment she saw a man with blood on his head as he attempted to seek help.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw someone run past with blood on his head – I’ve never seen so much blood in my life, except in horror movies.”

Detective Inspector Andy Shields said at the time: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of wider Sheffield, and want to reassure the public that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place on Friday evening.”