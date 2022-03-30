Last night, a man, who has not yet been named, was shot at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave.

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and a murder probe was launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations have been launched into a spate of recent shootings in Sheffield which cars were fired at

Today, the crime scene, on a stretch of road between Kilton Hill and Catherine Road, is sealed off and under police guard.

The investigation into the incident is the third involving cars being shot at over recent weeks.

In the first, on Ecclesall Road, a Rolls-Royce and a Lamborghini were both fired at in the early hours of Monday, February 7.

After the Lamborghini was shot at, the car was driven to Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, where it pulled over and an injured man got into a Rolls-Royce.

He was driven to nearby Sheffield Rugby Club, where emergency services were called.

The Rolls-Royce which transported the injured man to safety had been shot at earlier.

On Thursday, March 17, another car was shot at close to the scene of the Ecclesall Road gun attack.

Emergency services were called after a man was shot near to the Waitrose supermarket at the junction of London Road and Boston Street.