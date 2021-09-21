John Paul Bennett, aged 13 and his sister Lacey, 11, along with Lacey’s best friend, Connie Gent, also 11, were all killed in a house in Chandos Crescent last weekend.

Their bodies were discovered along with that of Terri Harris, 35 – Lacey and John Paul’s mum.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Connie Gent (L) with Lacey Bennett and John Paul Bennett (R) who were all killed in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, last weekend

Charlie Gent, Connie’s dad, has released a video of his daughter on social media with the caption 'I love you angel'.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post following Connie's passing, he reminded parents to spend time with their children as much as possible.

A floral tribute, which was left at the scene of the tragedy, also had a poignant message from Connie’s cousin.

Connie Gent, from Sheffield, was on a sleepover in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, when she was killed with friends Lacey and John Paul Bennett

It read: “To Connie, I can't believe you’re gone. You made us all so, so proud of you. We love you millions. Fly high, gorgeous. From your big cousin, Jordan and family.”

On the same day, Jason Bennett, the father of Lacey and John Paul, released pictures of his children and spoke of his heartbreak that he ‘didn’t protect’ his ‘beautiful babies enough’.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies were discovered after police were called at 7.26am on Sunday, September 19 over concerns for the safety of a man.

Siblings Lacey and John Paul Bennett were killed with their mum, Terri Harris, in an incident in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, last weekend

Detectives are treating the murders as an ‘isolated incident’ and are not looking for anyone else over the deaths.

They have appealed for anyone who was in the Chandos Crescent area between 9.30pm on Saturday evening and 7.30am the following morning to get in touch if they believe they have information which could help with the investigation.

A fundraising appeal has been launched for the families of the victims, which has now surpassed £13,000 in less than 24 hours.

Struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, dad Jason Bennett, visited the crime scene yesterday where he was consoled and hugged after breaking down in tears close to the spot where floral tributes have been left.