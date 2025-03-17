Kerry Fletcher: Prolific Sheffield thief jailed & handed shop ban after stealing spree
49-year-old Kerry Fletcher, has been handed a 24-week prison sentence, after she stole items from Sainsbury's in January and February 2025, totalling the value of £84.
After pleading guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Friday (March 14, 2025), Fletcher, of Harvey Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
As part of the CBO, Fletcher must adhere to a range of conditions, which state she must not:
• Remain on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave by an owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner/occupier of such premises
• Conceal any item prior to payment at any retail premises
• Enter Tesco Express, Burncross Service Station, Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 1SA or the curtilage of that property
• Enter any Co-op Store
• Enter Asda Pharmacy, Market Street, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 2UW or the curtilage of that property
• Enter Lidl, Lane End, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 6XU or the curtilage of that property
• Enter Sainsburys, Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield, S35 4LU or the curtilage of that property
Speaking after Fletcher was jailed, Sergeant Matthew Cook, from South Yorkshire Police’s north-east neighbourhood policing team, said: "No one working in any retail premises should have to expect with thieves such as Fletcher, when they go to work.
"I am pleased Fletcher has been handed a custodial sentence, forcing her to face the consequences of her actions.
“This, alongside her CBO, should ensure she no longer causing any more turmoil in Sheffield."