A prolific Sheffield thief has been jailed and made the subject of a court order, banning her from a number of shops in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

49-year-old Kerry Fletcher, has been handed a 24-week prison sentence, after she stole items from Sainsbury's in January and February 2025, totalling the value of £84.

After pleading guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Friday (March 14, 2025), Fletcher, of Harvey Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

As part of the CBO, Fletcher must adhere to a range of conditions, which state she must not:

• Remain on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave by an owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner/occupier of such premises

• Conceal any item prior to payment at any retail premises

• Enter Tesco Express, Burncross Service Station, Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 1SA or the curtilage of that property

• Enter any Co-op Store

• Enter Asda Pharmacy, Market Street, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 2UW or the curtilage of that property

• Enter Lidl, Lane End, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 6XU or the curtilage of that property

• Enter Sainsburys, Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield, S35 4LU or the curtilage of that property

Speaking after Fletcher was jailed, Sergeant Matthew Cook, from South Yorkshire Police’s north-east neighbourhood policing team, said: "No one working in any retail premises should have to expect with thieves such as Fletcher, when they go to work.

"I am pleased Fletcher has been handed a custodial sentence, forcing her to face the consequences of her actions.

“This, alongside her CBO, should ensure she no longer causing any more turmoil in Sheffield."