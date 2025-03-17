A Sheffield rapist responsible for a ‘savage’ attack is beginning a prison sentence, after the woman he assaulted bravely came forward and helped to bring him to justice.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

35-year-old Simon Lomas of Wybourn House Road, Wybourn, Sheffield carried out the ‘deplorable sexual and violent offences’ on April 12, 2024.

Speaking today (Monday, March 17, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “Simon Lomas subjected a woman to a horrific attack for a quarter of an hour, during which he sexually assaulted, raped, and physically assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35-year-old Simon Lomas of Wybourn House Road, Wybourn, Sheffield carried out the ‘deplorable sexual and violent offences’ on April 12, 2024 | Adobe/National World/South Yorkshire Police

The victim reported the crime to police and Lomas was arrested on suspicion of rape and other offences on 15 April 2024.

“At his police interview that day, he denied all offences.

“He was later charged with rape, assault by penetration, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

Lomas pleaded not guilty to all charges at Sheffield Crown Court on May 15, 2024, but was found guilty of rape, assault by penetration, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial at the same court on January 27, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Faces of 16 of the latest criminals sent to prison by Sheffield judges

He was found not guilty of a second count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

On Thursday (March 13, 2025), Lomas was jailed for 10 years, and given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Speaking after Lomas was jailed, Investigating Officer Amy Todd, from Sheffield's Protecting Vulnerable People Investigation Unit, said: “Lomas subjected his victim to a cruel, violent, and horrific attack.

“I am glad that he will have a decade behind bars to reflect on his savage actions which will have caused his victim unimaginable pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has caused further misery in, subjecting his victim to a trial but was rightly found guilty of deplorable sexual and violent offences.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in reporting this crime and helping to see justice served. I hope that this sentence brings her some measure of closure.

On Thursday (March 13, 2025), Lomas was jailed for 10 years, and given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim | South Yorkshire Police

“We take all reports of sexual offences seriously. If you have been raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually harassed, you can report to us in confidence online or by calling 101.

“If you don't feel able to report to police in one of these ways, try and talk to someone you trust. You can also seek specialist and confidential support via the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line."

*All victims of sexual offences are provided lifelong anonymity by law. It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified.