Catcliffe: One dog killed and another missing after M1 crash near Sheffield involving two cars
The collision took place on the M1 at junction 33 in Catcliffe, Rotherham on Saturday evening (March 15, 2025), with police called at around 6.45pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, sadly instantly died following the collision.
“Their Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with the family, but their German Shepherd, Athena was incredibly scared and ran away from the scene.
“Officers carried out searches of the area, and enquiries with partners but we, and the owners, have still sadly been unable to find the dog.
“We’re urging our communities to be vigilant and if you see a German Shepherd that you believe could be Athena, as photographed, please get in touch.”
A 40- year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide and driving without due care and attention.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, March 15, 2025).
If you see the dog please contact police, quoting incident number 798 of March 15, 2025.