A man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield, involving a car carrying three family dogs - one of whom has sadly died.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on the M1 at junction 33 in Catcliffe, Rotherham on Saturday evening (March 15, 2025), with police called at around 6.45pm.

One of the two cars involved in the crash was carrying three dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing dog, Athena | Submit

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, sadly instantly died following the collision.

“Their Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with the family, but their German Shepherd, Athena was incredibly scared and ran away from the scene.

“Officers carried out searches of the area, and enquiries with partners but we, and the owners, have still sadly been unable to find the dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Faces of 16 of the latest criminals sent to prison by Sheffield judges

“We’re urging our communities to be vigilant and if you see a German Shepherd that you believe could be Athena, as photographed, please get in touch.”

A 40- year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide and driving without due care and attention.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, March 15, 2025).

If you see the dog please contact police, quoting incident number 798 of March 15, 2025.