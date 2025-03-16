Faces of 16 of the latest criminals sent to prison by Sheffield judges

2 . Callous and predatory drug gang who took over vulnerable man's Sheffield home

Mohammed Othmam and associates under his control including Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib, Callum Mayo, Christian Mayamba, Masimba Mwanjira and Jenade Brown, bullied a vulnerable victim into using his flat to run their drug operation, the 'Montana' line, from. Forensic phone work uncovered Snapchat messages and videos of members of the gang, specifically Mayo, Mayamba and Mwanjira, posing with wads of cash, dancing outside the victims flat whilst holding a machete, posing in a bullet proof vest with a machete smoking cannabis, and generally bragging about their life of crime. Seven of the ten defendants were jailed during a hearing held on February 20, 2025. They received the following sentences: Mohammed Othman, 29, of Club Garden Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to six years and three months in jail. Mohammed Ali, 36, of Charlotte Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail. Sanad Ali, 23, of Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years in prison. Muad Kulaib, 25, Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail. Callum Mayo, 19, of Mapplebeck Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI. Christian Mayamba, 19, of Wood Street, Barnsley, also pleaded guilty to theft and fraud. He has been sentenced to 51 months' detention in a YOI. Masimba Mwanjira, 19, of Newton Avenue, Barnsley, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI. Mohammed Ali (bottom left) and Mohammed Othman (bottom right) were said to have 'management' roles within the gang operating the 'Montana' drug line from Sharrow, Sheffield. Their colleagues, pictured left to right: Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira; Muad Kulaib and Sanad Ali were lower down on the chain | SYP