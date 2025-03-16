Faces of 16 of the latest criminals sent to prison by Sheffield judges

Sheffield’s judges have been busy sending the 16 criminals pictured here to begin prison sentences over the past few weeks.

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST

They are all now serving time behind bars.

Of the 16 men and women jailed, the shortest sentence passed down during these Sheffield Crown Court hearings was one of 21 months, whilst the longest one stretched to 20 years.

Each of these defendants was sentenced during hearings held at the court between mid-February 2025 and mid-March 2025.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Some of these defendants acknowledged their part in the crimes they were charged with by entering guilty pleas, and receiving a reduction in their sentence for doing so.

Others, however, refused to take responsibility and were found guilty during trials held at the same court.

Top row, left to right: Mohammed Ali; Mohammed Othman; Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira; Muad Kulaib and Sanad Ali. Second row, left to right: Romauld Stefan Houphouet; Absolom Sigiyo; Arron Bailey; Curtis Laycock and Katie Evans. Third row, left to right: Graham Marshall; Jamil Talukder and Trevor Lockwood. Bottom row: Andrew Thompson

1. The defendants pictured here have all been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in February and March 2025

Top row, left to right: Mohammed Ali; Mohammed Othman; Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira; Muad Kulaib and Sanad Ali. Second row, left to right: Romauld Stefan Houphouet; Absolom Sigiyo; Arron Bailey; Curtis Laycock and Katie Evans. Third row, left to right: Graham Marshall; Jamil Talukder and Trevor Lockwood. Bottom row: Andrew Thompson | Adobe/SYP

Photo Sales
Mohammed Othmam and associates under his control including Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib, Callum Mayo, Christian Mayamba, Masimba Mwanjira and Jenade Brown, bullied a vulnerable victim into using his flat to run their drug operation, the 'Montana' line, from. Forensic phone work uncovered Snapchat messages and videos of members of the gang, specifically Mayo, Mayamba and Mwanjira, posing with wads of cash, dancing outside the victims flat whilst holding a machete, posing in a bullet proof vest with a machete smoking cannabis, and generally bragging about their life of crime. Seven of the ten defendants were jailed during a hearing held on February 20, 2025. They received the following sentences: Mohammed Othman, 29, of Club Garden Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to six years and three months in jail. Mohammed Ali, 36, of Charlotte Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail. Sanad Ali, 23, of Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years in prison. Muad Kulaib, 25, Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail. Callum Mayo, 19, of Mapplebeck Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI. Christian Mayamba, 19, of Wood Street, Barnsley, also pleaded guilty to theft and fraud. He has been sentenced to 51 months' detention in a YOI. Masimba Mwanjira, 19, of Newton Avenue, Barnsley, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI. Mohammed Ali (bottom left) and Mohammed Othman (bottom right) were said to have 'management' roles within the gang operating the 'Montana' drug line from Sharrow, Sheffield. Their colleagues, pictured left to right: Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira; Muad Kulaib and Sanad Ali were lower down on the chain

2. Callous and predatory drug gang who took over vulnerable man's Sheffield home

Mohammed Othmam and associates under his control including Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib, Callum Mayo, Christian Mayamba, Masimba Mwanjira and Jenade Brown, bullied a vulnerable victim into using his flat to run their drug operation, the 'Montana' line, from. Forensic phone work uncovered Snapchat messages and videos of members of the gang, specifically Mayo, Mayamba and Mwanjira, posing with wads of cash, dancing outside the victims flat whilst holding a machete, posing in a bullet proof vest with a machete smoking cannabis, and generally bragging about their life of crime. Seven of the ten defendants were jailed during a hearing held on February 20, 2025. They received the following sentences: Mohammed Othman, 29, of Club Garden Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to six years and three months in jail. Mohammed Ali, 36, of Charlotte Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail. Sanad Ali, 23, of Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years in prison. Muad Kulaib, 25, Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail. Callum Mayo, 19, of Mapplebeck Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI. Christian Mayamba, 19, of Wood Street, Barnsley, also pleaded guilty to theft and fraud. He has been sentenced to 51 months' detention in a YOI. Masimba Mwanjira, 19, of Newton Avenue, Barnsley, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI. Mohammed Ali (bottom left) and Mohammed Othman (bottom right) were said to have 'management' roles within the gang operating the 'Montana' drug line from Sharrow, Sheffield. Their colleagues, pictured left to right: Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira; Muad Kulaib and Sanad Ali were lower down on the chain | SYP

Photo Sales
Two men who got children drunk and then abused them countless times at Rotherham parties have been jailed for a combined total of nearly 40 years. Romauld Stefan Houphouet, aged 37, an Ivoirian national of Sheffield, and Absolom Sigiyo, 42, a Zimbabwean national of Rotherham, were found guilty of raping two 15-year-old girls countless times between 2011 and 2012, after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Sigiyo was also found guilty of intimidating one of the victims when he pressured her in an attempt to stop her supporting the NCA investigation launched in 2018. The defendants were both jailed on March 5, 2025, with Houphouet handed a 20-year prison sentence and Sigiyo jailed for 18 years, six months.

3. Romauld Stefan Houphouet and Absolom Sigiyo

Two men who got children drunk and then abused them countless times at Rotherham parties have been jailed for a combined total of nearly 40 years. Romauld Stefan Houphouet, aged 37, an Ivoirian national of Sheffield, and Absolom Sigiyo, 42, a Zimbabwean national of Rotherham, were found guilty of raping two 15-year-old girls countless times between 2011 and 2012, after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Sigiyo was also found guilty of intimidating one of the victims when he pressured her in an attempt to stop her supporting the NCA investigation launched in 2018. The defendants were both jailed on March 5, 2025, with Houphouet handed a 20-year prison sentence and Sigiyo jailed for 18 years, six months. | NCA

Photo Sales
Arron Bailey was among a mob involved in widescale disorder at a Rotherham hotel where asylum seekers were living last summer. Launching bricks at the building, stoking a fire inside one of the hotel windows and ramming a shopping trolley into police, were just some of the “vile displays of aggression” which resulted in Bailey being jailed, according to South Yorkshire Police. The 28-year-old’s behaviour was captured by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) as he threw bottles, fence panelling and other missiles at officers. Other footage recorded by those in attendance at the hotel showed Bailey attempting to gain access to a police van and adding wood to a fire. He was charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, pleading guilty to both charges at a hearing in November 2024. Bailey, of Margaret Close, Darfield, Barnsley, was sentenced to eight years in prison with a further three on licence after his release. Curtis Laycock was also jailed this week for his part in the disorder. He was seen throwing a chair and rocks at officers at the hotel. Laycock, of no fixed above, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and eight months.

4. Arron Bailey and Curtis Laycock

Arron Bailey was among a mob involved in widescale disorder at a Rotherham hotel where asylum seekers were living last summer. Launching bricks at the building, stoking a fire inside one of the hotel windows and ramming a shopping trolley into police, were just some of the “vile displays of aggression” which resulted in Bailey being jailed, according to South Yorkshire Police. The 28-year-old’s behaviour was captured by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) as he threw bottles, fence panelling and other missiles at officers. Other footage recorded by those in attendance at the hotel showed Bailey attempting to gain access to a police van and adding wood to a fire. He was charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, pleading guilty to both charges at a hearing in November 2024. Bailey, of Margaret Close, Darfield, Barnsley, was sentenced to eight years in prison with a further three on licence after his release. Curtis Laycock was also jailed this week for his part in the disorder. He was seen throwing a chair and rocks at officers at the hotel. Laycock, of no fixed above, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and eight months. | SYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice