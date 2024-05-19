Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Street lamps broken and cars set alight among concerns at former Norfolk Park flats site in Arbourthorne, Sheffield

Vandals wrecked lampposts in one of a series of antisocial behaviour incidents on the former site of a major Sheffield tower block, say residents.

One resident told The Star how yobs had got inside the workings of the street lamps to break them, and that it was one of a number of incidents to happen at Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne, an area known locally as ‘the meadow’.

It is path which runs through the former site of Norfolk Park Flats tower block.

The remains of a car that was set alight on Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne

The resident, who did not want to be named, said there had been an increase in antisocial behaviour in that area. Another recent incident there saw a car dumped and burned out, and then not moved for several days.

But she said previous incidents had seen the lampposts targeted and their workings wrenched out, leaving an area in darkness. They have since been repaired.

”They blacked out that area,” she said. “There is so much that has been smashed there. Smashed televisions, electrical items. There is so much glass there. It feels like there is no one looking after us, and no one seems to care. We need to be treated with the same care and respect as other areas.”

She said the lights were fixed after she contacted her local Councillor, Ben Miskell.

She said she wanted to see barriers put in place all round the Meadow to stop people being able to drive cars onto it. Sheffield Council said in a statement: “Sheffield City Council take all reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) very seriously.

“We are unaware of any official reports or complaints to our City-Wide Housing Service regarding ASB at this location.”

Some of the damage done by vandals at Kenninghall Drive, formerly the site of the Norfolk Park flats tower block

But the statement added that a Sheffield Council sustainable communities officer had now visited the area to assess the situation, talk to residents and gather a report for the service to act on

It added: “Council officers will patrol the area, talk to residents and work with partners to take action to resolve any situation they find.”

“To speak to the Anti-Social Behaviour Team or to find out more information on how SCC combats ASB, visit our dedicated webpage: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/pollution-nuisance/anti-social-behaviour.”