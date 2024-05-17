Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised with the police

Yobs are throwing bottles and stones at cars on a Sheffield estate, a city MP has warned, with concerns someone will be seriously injured.

Louise Haigh is in talks with police over reports of a series on incidents last weekend on Arbourthorne Road, and has put out a statement on social media raising her concerns.

South Yorkshire Police say that they are aware that incidents have taken place on the street, and that they are currently working to deal with the problem.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louse Haigh. Picvture: Chris Etchells, National World

Ms Haigh, who is the Sheffield Heeley MP, said: “Residents will be extremely worried that over the weekend there have been reports of stones and glass bottles being thrown at vehicles and houses around Arbourthorne Road.

“I have been in touch with South Yorkshire Police about these incidents and will be monitoring the situation. If you are aware of who is involved in these incidents, then please report them directly to the Police either via 101 or online.

“You can also report this anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“We need to stop who is doing this before someone is seriously injured.”

People responding to her post, on a public social media page, have raised concerns that there have been similar issues in the S12 area recently.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We have been made aware of recent reports of antisocial behaviour in the Arbourthorne Road area.