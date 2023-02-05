News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos show Norfolk Park tower blocks from construction to dramatic demolition

It’s nearly two decades since Sheffield’s skyline changed forever as the last of the Norfolk Park tower blocks were demolished in dramatic fashion.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

Crowds gathered to watch the high-rise buildings brought crashing down in a series of controlled explosions during the late 90s and early 2000s. These retro photos show the towers and life on the estate, including children playing and a visit by then-Prime Minister Harold Wilson, from their construction in the 1960s to their demolition some four decades later.

All the photos featured are from The Star’s archives or courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1. Changing skyline

Sheffield's Norfolk Park tower blocks from their construction in the 1960s to their demolition some four decades later

Photo: National World/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

2. Taking shape

The Norfolk Park flats in Sheffield under construction in July 1964

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

3. Construction

Footbridge over the Jervis Lum Woodland, in Norfolk Park, Sheffield, showing the construction of the Norfolk Park flats

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

4. Ministerial visit

Richard Crossman MP, Minister for Housing (second left), visiting the Norfolk Park flats in Sheffield in March 1965

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Sheffield