Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos show Norfolk Park tower blocks from construction to dramatic demolition
It’s nearly two decades since Sheffield’s skyline changed forever as the last of the Norfolk Park tower blocks were demolished in dramatic fashion.
By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago
Crowds gathered to watch the high-rise buildings brought crashing down in a series of controlled explosions during the late 90s and early 2000s. These retro photos show the towers and life on the estate, including children playing and a visit by then-Prime Minister Harold Wilson, from their construction in the 1960s to their demolition some four decades later.
All the photos featured are from The Star’s archives or courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
