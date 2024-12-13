Keita Mullen Doncaster : Two charged over death of "best mummy in the world" in 'hit-and-run'

By Alastair Ulke, SWNS reporter
Published 13th Dec 2024, 08:36 BST

Two people have been charged after a mum-of-three was killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

Keita Mullen died after she was hit by a car while crossing the road in Bawtry, Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The husband of a Keita Mullen, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident, paid a loving tribute to herplaceholder image
The husband of a Keita Mullen, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident, paid a loving tribute to her | Courtesy of Tom Mullen / SWNS

Emergency services were called to the High Street shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 24, 2022, but the 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege the driver did not stop and left the scene.

Another pedestrian involved in the incident, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Tom Mullen described wife Keita as "immensely talented" and "the best mummy"placeholder image
Tom Mullen described wife Keita as "immensely talented" and "the best mummy" | Courtesy of Tom Mullen / SWNS

Two years on, two people have now been charged in connection with the incident.

Matthew Harris, 36, of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured.

Meryl Chambers, 51, also of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, has been charged with aiding and abetting death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured.

Keita Mullen has been described as “the best mummy in the world”placeholder image
Keita Mullen has been described as “the best mummy in the world” | Courtesy of Tom Mullen / SWNS

Both are set to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on January 7, 2025.

Following Keita’s death, her husband Tom Mullen wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her, saying “nothing will ever be the same without you”.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Literally my best friend for more than half my life, nothing will ever be the same without you!

“Beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world!

“I promise you I’ll take care of our babies, raise them exactly how you wanted and make sure they never forget just how special you are.

“We all love and miss you so much Keits.”

