The family of a Dronfield woman killed in a hit-and-run in Tenerife have renewed their appeal for witnesses as they mark the second anniversary of her death.

Michelle Exton, aged 50, was on holiday when she and her mum, Ann, were hit by a white van which drove onto a pavement on December 11, 2022.

Michelle Exton and her daughters | SUBMIT

She died in hospital four days after suffering fatal head injuries and her mum was seriously injured.

The police investigation is ongoing and has been transferred to the Spanish Civil Guard.

They are asking witnesses to come forward including British tourists who were on holiday at the time of the crash.

Michelle Exton | SUBMIT

Michelle’s daughter Sophia, 25, said: “To lose mum in the way we did is something that will stay with us forever. She was a wonderful, loving and caring person who went out of her way to help others.

“The hurt, anguish and pain we wake with each day is still as raw now as it was when she died. We never expected that when mum went on holiday she’d never come home.

“Our family is still in pieces over mum’s death and we haven’t been able to start the process of trying to grieve for her because of everything that has happened.

“We would do anything to have mum back in our lives. Our family just isn’t the same without her. However, we know that’s not possible.

“Mum didn’t deserve to die in the way she did. All we want to do is at least honour her memory by establishing the answers she deserves.

“We’ll never stop trying to get justice for mum. There must be people out there who either witnessed the collision or have information about it.

“We’d urge them to search their conscience and come forward with information. The smallest detail could prove vital in helping the police.”

Michelle and Ann were on a road leading from Las Chafiras to Golf del Sur in the south of the island when the crash happened at about 8.30pm.

The driver got out of the van and saw the couple on the ground before driving off.

Spanish Police attempted to trace the van but a judge closed the investigation three weeksafter the incident.

A judge initially rejected an application to re-open the investigation but after lawyers appealed the decision, the investigation resumed. No arrests have been made.

James Riley of Irwin Mitchell, the solicitors supporting Michelle’s family, said: “Understandably Michelle’s family remain devastated by her death and the circumstances surrounding it. While two years have passed, time has stood still for the family because of the many unanswered questions that remain.

“While we’ve managed to help Michelle’s loved ones in the civil case they remain focused on the police investigation and trying to find the driver involved in the collision.

“As we continue to support the family we join them in asking people with information about the incident to come forward to assist the police. Nothing will ever make up for Michelle’s death but if the driver is found it at least provides her loved ones with some form of closure.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is described as a white man approximately 5ft 8ins tall with a bald or closely shaven head. The passenger side wing mirror of the white van fell off in the collision and was left behind at the scene.

The family were told the van could have been a white Mercedes Sprinter, Renault Traffic, a Nissan Primastar or a Vauxhall Vivaro.

Anyone with information about the collision, the van or driver is asked should contact Philip Banks at Irwin Mitchell on 0121 214 5236 or email [email protected]