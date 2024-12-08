A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected ‘hit and run’ collision on a major Sheffield street.

The 62 year old pedestrian, who was said to be crossing the road, was taken away by ambulance after the incident which saw Adlington Road, near Parson Cross, closed while emergency services dealt with the situation.

He had been involved in a collision involving a Range Rover, South Yorkshire Police have been told. Yorkshire Ambulance Service are also reported to have been called to the incident, on Saturday afternoon..

Adlington Road, where a man was injured in a suspected 'hit and run' | Google

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called to Adlington Road at 2.20pm on Saturday (7 December) where it was reported a vehicle, believed to be a silver Range Rover, was travelling in the direction of Southey Hill when it was in collision with a man as he crossed the street.

“The vehicle then left the scene. The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

“An investigation was launched immediately, and numerous lines of enquiry have since been carried out.”

Bus company Stagecoach said last night that they were diverting buses that usually take Adlington Road because of a ‘police incident’. It was affecting the number 83 route.

Police are now appealing for information, witnesses, and dashcam footage as part of the investigation.

If you think you can help, contact officers online or call 101. Quote incident number 523 of December 7, 2024, when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.

It is one of two incidents involving pedestrians injured on the roads of South Yorkshire this weekend that police are investigating.

Officers are also investigating an unrelated incident which saw a man suffer life threatening injuries on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham on the same afternoon.

The Rotherham incident happened at 4.30pm. The driver in the Rotherham incident stopped and has spoken to police