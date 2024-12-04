Alana Armstrong: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of 25-year-old Derbyshire mum

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 4th Dec 2024, 08:06 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 25-year-old mother from Derbyshire.

Alana Armstrong, a mum to a six-year-old boy, was killed after a hit and run incident in Pleasley on November 26.

Most Popular

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at around 8pm in Batley Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alana was riding pillion on an e-bike when it was involved in a collision with a 4x4, which was believed to have been a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery. The car was then driven off from the scene without stopping.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 25-year-old Alana Armstrong.placeholder image
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 25-year-old Alana Armstrong. | Derbyshire Police

🗞️Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield in the early hours of December 3.

The rider of the e-bike involved in the crash, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital having had part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision.

Batley Lane, in Pleasley, Derbyshire, where the young mum was killed in a hit-and-run whilst on an e-bike.placeholder image
Batley Lane, in Pleasley, Derbyshire, where the young mum was killed in a hit-and-run whilst on an e-bike. | Lee McLean / SWNS

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can contact the force, quoting reference 24*705090, on their website, by calling 101, or via direct message on their Facebook or X accounts.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:DerbyshireMansfieldFacebook
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice