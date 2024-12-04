A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 25-year-old mother from Derbyshire.

Alana Armstrong, a mum to a six-year-old boy, was killed after a hit and run incident in Pleasley on November 26.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at around 8pm in Batley Lane.

Alana was riding pillion on an e-bike when it was involved in a collision with a 4x4, which was believed to have been a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery. The car was then driven off from the scene without stopping.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield in the early hours of December 3.

The rider of the e-bike involved in the crash, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital having had part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can contact the force, quoting reference 24*705090, on their website, by calling 101, or via direct message on their Facebook or X accounts.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.